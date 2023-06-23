EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two Altoona-based restaurants took three of four best of show awards in this year’s Wheels & Wings event that was held on Thursday.
Smokin’ J’s BBQ won best hot wings, while Katie J’s earned the best sweet and spicy wing, as well as the judge’s overall favorite.
Locally, Strongstown bar and eatery The Grove won the most creative recipe category.
“It seemed like there were a lot of new names,” Ebensburg Borough and Main Street Partnership Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “So, it’s nice to see some recognition for maybe some new attendees, or some that haven’t won before. This was the case for the wing winners as well, two new participants ended up winning a few of the wing-off awards.”
In the car, truck and motorcycle show, Jon Vinglas and his 1960 Chevy Nova SS took Best of Show for cars; Sam Whitesell and his Chevy Silverado did the same for trucks; and Dan Anderson won the motorcycle class with a Harley-Davidson Cruiser.
Terry Gongloff won the pre-’50s class award for the submission of a 1937 Ford Cabriolet; Bruce Wise took the ’50s category with a 1955 Chevy 210 Delray; while Joel Shumaker won the ’60s class with a 1966 Ford Fairlane; and in the ’70s class Dick Burke won with a 1974 Corvette Stingray.
For the post-’80s class award, Brian Hill took that category with a 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo SS, and the truck class was wrapped up by a 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser owned by Joe Shevchik.
Crusier bike class winner was Dave Stiles Jr., and his 2006 Harley-Davidson Electric Glide.
Brad Vanmale won the custom bike class with his 2006 Big Dog Mastiff and Rick McConnell was the winner of the sport bike category with a 1977 750 Honda.
Koss said, overall, organizers “were happy with the turnout” this year “considering the questionable forecast for the evening.”
“We’re thankful that people still wanted to come to Ebensburg and enjoy a night out in our downtown,” she said.
For more information, visit www.ebensburgwheels.com.
