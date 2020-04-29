The city of Altoona has received $42,842 in federal Department of Justice grants to keep its public safety employees well-equipped to respond tot he coronavirus pandemic.
“The men and women on the front line of this pandemic deserve our deepest appreciation for answering the call to serve regardless of the danger,” U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.
“The public safety funds being made available through DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program can be used for the most pressing needs of our state and local partners, including new hiring and overtime pay, training, critical personal protective equipment and supplies and the medical needs of prisoners.”
“We are grateful for this grant,” added Janice Freehling, Chief of police of the Altoona Police Department. “The funds will allow us to purchase the supplies necessary to help keep our citizens and employees safe while combating the coronavirus.”
The Department of Justice has been receiving and processing applications for support from municipalities across the nation since the outbreak. The City of Johnstown received more than $37,400 last week.
