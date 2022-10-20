HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona’s “Dueling Pianos” will take place Nov. 4 at the Blairmont Club, 265 Larch St., Hollidaysburg.
"It's a really fun evening and we have such a blast with everyone at the Blairmont Club, which is such a beautiful space," said Hannah Harley, site director for SAMA-Altoona. "This event is our signature fundraiser for SAMA-Altoona, and it helps fund all of our programs and keeping our doors open to the public for free. It keep the museum alive thanks to everyone's support."
The fundraiser is chaired by Matt and Tiffany Stuckey and Bill Jr. and Ehrin Ward, of Blair County.
The casual cocktail attire event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception.
At 7 p.m., dinner stations will be scattered throughout the club with delicacies prepared by the Blairmont’s chefs.
"The menu will be really special to the Blairmont with some of the favorites from last year and a few changes this year," Harley said. "People are given the option to try a lot of different food while they're there."
The highlight of the event will be an interactive live musical performance at 8 p.m. by the Flying Ivories, a dueling piano group with artists based in New York City; Boston; Austin, Texas; and Philadelphia.
Specializing in all-request, sing-along, interactive dueling piano shows, the Flying Ivories tackle music from any genre.
"They do a fun and really comedic show. You're getting wonderful music, and they do such a great job with it," Harley said. "They battle each other out, and it's really funny and cool to see. They've been well-received, and it's fun to see people engage with them."
The fundraiser also will include a silent auction that will feature overnight getaways, art pieces and restaurant gift cards.
In addition, artwork will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will benefit SAMA’s educational programming and exhibitions, and then allow its five museums in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto to remain open to the public and free of charge.
"We hope people will have a wonderful time," Harley said. "I also hope people will be able to see some of what SAMA does. We'll be sharing some of our artworks from our permanent collection and we'll have artists there who will be sharing testimonials. What SAMA does is really important to the community, so people get to be a part of something bigger and I hope that inspires them to continue to find ways to help realize our mission."
Tickets are $150 per person.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Reservations are required by Oct. 28 by calling 814-946-4464 or online at www.sama-art.org.
