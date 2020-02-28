CRESSON – Two Altoona men were jailed on Wednesday after state police stopped their vehicle in Cresson Township and found suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine, authorities said.
State police from the Ebensburg barracks charged Draven Eric Dunio, 22, of the 1900 block of Logan Avenue and John Wayne Setser, 29, of the 1600 block of Juniata Lane, with drug-related counts.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they stopped a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck traveling 83 mph in a 65 mph zone on state Route 22 at state Route 53 while on its way to the Moxham section of Johnstown.
Dunio, who was driving, gave troopers permission to search the truck. When troopers pulled down the ash tray, they reportedly found suspected crack cocaine, crystal meth and heroin. Troopers also seized drug paraphernalia from two bags and a prescription drug bottle, the complaint said.
Troopers also found syringes in a zipper pocket in one of the bags and a large amount of cash carried by Dunio. Dunio also faces several traffic violations, including driving with a suspended or revoke license. Dunio said they were driving to Johnstown to visit his mother.
Dunio and Setser were arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix. Dunio was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000. Bond for Setser was set at 10% of $10,000.
