An Altoona man has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 24 months in prison and 10 years’ supervised release on his conviction of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
According to information presented to the court, John F. Boslet, 54, of the 1300 block of N. 2nd St., Altoona, knowingly possessed computer files containing child pornography on Aug. 8, 2013, Brady’s office said in a press release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
The case against Boslet was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which Brady’s office described as “a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
