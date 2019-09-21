An Altoona man has been charged with burglarizing a business at The Johnstown Galleria in June, and making off with $2,350 worth of money and items, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Thomas Earl Kearney, 29, with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, conspiring to commit criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Kearney and another man broke into Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, located on the first floor of the mall, on June 3 and made off with a safe worth $500, a cart worth $200, a pretzel hot box worth $150 and $1,500 cash.
Police are searching for the other man.
A surveillance video shows two white males in the business after business hours. The video shows them taking the safe and the hot box out of the mall on the cart, the complaint said.
Police said there was a swinging door that separated the front counter from the back office area. This door was secured by a sliding lock latch, but was easily breached by the two men because of a gap between the door and the frame, the complaint said.
Kearney is being held in an out-of-county jail and has not been arraigned.
Police allege that earlier that day, Kearney and a woman stole items from Ace Hardware in Giant Eagle in Richland.
