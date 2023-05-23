JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Catholics are invited to unite in prayer on May 31 – the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary – in support of the upcoming first session of the Synod of Bishops, happening in October in Rome.
A Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 31 at Visitation of the BVM Roman Catholic Church, 1127 McKinley Ave., Johnstown.
Confessions will be heard from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the Mass.
On May 31, faithful also may pray at home or at their parish.
A partial indulgence is being granted for all those who participate. To receive the indulgence, faithful must go to confession – on or around that day – receive the Eucharist and pray a designated devotional prayer of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.