JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This gathering will bring women together for a day of prayer and reflection.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold its women’s conference, “Women Find Strength in Christ,” on Sept. 10 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 500 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the conference scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
“We had a men’s conference back in May, and we wanted to have an opportunity for the ladies to come out and have a conference where they could spend the day in prayer and hear from theologians who aren’t priests or deacons,” said the Rev. Brian Warchola, pastor of Holy Name. “This is the first time in years that there’s been a women’s conference on the diocesan level.”
The keynote speaker at the conference will be Kelly Wahlquist, the founder of “WINE: Women in the New Evangelization.”
Wahlquist also serves as the director of the Archbishop Flynn Catechetical Institute in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, and she is a contributing writer for Catholicmom.com.
Wahlquist, who resides with her husband and children in Minnesota, travels the country speaking at Catholic conferences and retreats, and she leads women’s pilgrimages through Italy.
“I came across her a few years ago and asked her to come to Holy Name for a women’s conference at the parish level, but with COVID-19 things got put off, and then I contacted her a second time,” Warchola said. “Women are able to hear a different perspective in the church from a woman theologian.”
Also presenting will be Colleen Scariano and Deanne Miller, co-founders of SoulCore, a movement that nurtures the body and soul through prayer and core-strengthening exercises.
While coping with the passing of several family members, Scariano found a source of healing and peace in the rosary while she was running.
Miller found her own healing through a similar combination of prayer and activity as she struggled with disordered eating and excessive exercising.
“I started SoulCore at Holy Name over a year (ago) now, and it incorporates the rosary with physical fitness,” Warchola said. “That evening, they’ll offer a SoulCore session for anybody who would like to come.”
The conference also will include Eucharistic adoration and the sacrament of Reconciliation.
“The hope is women will be enlightened and have more passion for their faith,” Warchola said. “It can be women of all faiths – you don’t have to be Catholic to come – and it’s for women of all ages.”
The cost is $10 and includes lunch.
To register, visit www.dioceseaj.org/2022-womens-con or pick up a registration form at any parish and mail the form and a check to the diocese at 2713 W. Chestnut Ave., Altoona., Pa. 16601. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 31.
