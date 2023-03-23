The Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese will hold its "Strength in Christ" men's conference from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 29 at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
This year’s conference will feature keynote presenters Father Joe Freedy, a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and Gary Zimak, an evangelist and author who is recognized as the leading Catholic speaker on overcoming anxiety.
Also planned for the conference are brief presentations from men to inspire their peers to put their faith into action.
Priests will be available to hear confessions, and lunch will be provided.
Bishop Mark Bartchak will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person and $10 for college and high school students.
Deadline to register is April 14.
Registration can be done online at dioceseaj.org, or pick up a hard-copy registration form at any parish in the diocese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.