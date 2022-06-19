JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop Mark Bartchak tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said in a press release.
“The Bishop began noticing symptoms yesterday (Saturday) while traveling back to the diocese following a business trip,” the press release said. “He is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and has been in contact with his physician. The Bishop is quarantining at home.”
The diocese added that Bartchak, 67, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received two booster shots.
“The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown asks the faithful to remember Bishop Bartchak in prayer, as well as others battling COVID-19 and all who have been affected by the pandemic,” the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.