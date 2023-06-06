Bishop Mark L. Bartchak, head of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, announced the following clergy appointments, effective July 3:
• Monsignor David A. Lockard, administrator of St. Michael Parish in St. Michael, appointed to senior priest status.
• The Rev. Jerzy M. Auguscik, OFM Conv., administrator of St. Augustine Parish in Dysart and St. Monica Parish in Chest Springs, appointed administrator of St. Michael Parish in St. Michael, residing at St. Anne Parish in Davidsville.
• The Rev. Robert P. Reese, appointed pastor of St. Augustine Parish in Dysart and Saint Monica Parish in Chest Springs, continuing as pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Frugality, no longer continuing as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Ashville.
• The Rev. Albert H. Ledoux, appointed pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Ashville, continuing as pastor of St. Demetrius Parish in Gallitzin.
• The Rev. Brian P. Norris, parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose of Lima parishes in Altoona, appointed administrator of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Altoona, continuing as sacramental minister at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona.
• The Rev. Justin P. Treon, newly ordained, appointed parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose of Lima Parishes in Altoona, residing at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Altoona.
