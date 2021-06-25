Altoona pair hurt in Route 22 accident
Two people from Altoona were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Cresson Township, authorities said.
The crash happened at 7:58 p.m. in the eastbound lane of U.S. Route 22 between the Cresson Summit and Gallitzin exits, said Trooper Clifford Greenfield, public information officer for Troop A.
A 59-year old man, who was the operator, and a 49-year-old woman were taken to UPMC Altoona.
Their names and the extent of their injuries were not available.
The motorcycle was traveling east on U.S. Route 22 when it left the roadway and traveled into the median striking guide wires.
The driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, Greenfield said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.