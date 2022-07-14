Altmeyer Home Stores has voluntarily filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
A statement of written consent of the company's board reads: "The board has determined that it is desirable and in the best interests of the company to cease operations and file for bankruptcy protection."
The company's bankruptcy documents are filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Altmeyer specializes in the sale of soft home furnishings, window curtains, draperies, bedding, kitchen accessories and area rugs.
Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for liquidation or the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altmeyer Home Stores, based in Westmoreland County, has several stores across western Pennsylvania. And for years, the company has operated a location in Johnstown.
Less than a year ago, Altmeyer relocated its Johnstown store from Scalp Avenue to Richland Town Center.
On Thursday, customers to the Johnstown location found locked doors and a sign in the window reading "This location is temporarily closed."
