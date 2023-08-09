JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Since its debut album dropped in 2004, Alter Bridge has been one of the busiest bands in the world – producing seven studio albums and touring relentlessly, even as members worked on numerous high-profile side projects.
The band brings its “Pawns & Kings” tour to Johnstown on Sunday, headlining a night of music that will also include Mammoth WVH and Sevendust at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Show time is 7 p.m.
“You’ll experience a lot of good music, good musicianship,” Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips told The Tribune-Democrat. “It should be a good time for everybody.”
Sevendust has produced 13 studio albums since 1997, mixing metal and hip-hop styles with Lajon Witherspoon on lead vocals. Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen – son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli – as singer, guitarist and songwriter.
Alter Bridge was formed after the breakup of the popular band Creed – with Phillips, bassist Brian Marshall and guitarist Mark Tremonti moving over and adding vocalist Myles Kennedy.
Phillips’ other projects include the bands Submersed and Projected, while Tremonti also fronts his own band – Tremonti.
Kennedy plays with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s backing band – Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators – which has recorded four albums. Kennedy has two solo albums of his own.
Alter Bridge arrives in Johnstown fresh off a summer tour of festivals across Europe, where the band played before crowds of 20,000 to 100,000 – and crossed paths with many of the top acts in the world, Phillips said.
“It will be a night with three amazing bands, with really great players in them, and really great songs, too – between Wolfie’s songwriting and great sense of melody, and Sevendust, which has been a staple of progressive rock for 20-plus years now,” Phillips said. “Both of those bands have new albums fresh off the presses, and we’re doing what we do. I feel like we’ll have a nice show for everybody.”
Phillips said the members of Alter Bridge remain good friends as well as musical collaborators, which allows them to navigate their busy careers.
“We’ve been in this business a long time,” Phillips said, “and we’ve all been involved with a lot of projects, but the longest time out of it all has been in Alter Bridge. We love making music together. We love each other’s company. It definitely makes it easier when you get along.”
A Creed reunion – with singer Scott Stapp – is planned for 2024. The Alter Bridge “Pawns & Kings” tour concludes on Aug. 31.
“It takes a whole lot of calendar planning ahead of time,” Phillips said. “Myles has his solo stuff and his work with Slash and the Conspirators, playing with Guns N’ Roses.
“Mark also has his own band, Tremonti – we’ve all got other creative outlets.
“You can’t even just plan six months out. You’re really looking at the next 18 to 24 months, and, hey, everyone gets to do what they love to do creatively.”
Alter Bridge is known for a heavy guitar-driven sound mixed with philosophical – even theological – lyrics. Phillips said Kennedy and Tremonti do much of the songwriting.
“Mark and Myles – this band is really their brainchild, and every idea is going to start with one of those two guys,” he said.
“They’re different writers, but their styles compliment each other really well. … They’re both masters of their craft.
“They’ve put in a lot of work in developing their careers.”
Phillips said “Pawns & Kings” represents a return to the sound the band was known for with successful early releases “One Day Remains” (2004) and “Blackbird” (2007). The latter featured the popular title track, the rock hit “Rise Today,” and the ballad “Watch Over You,” which was featured on “VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”
“We’re excited about the new album,” Phillips said. “Our previous album, ‘Walk The Sky,’ really kind of got cut short by COVID when we were out promoting it in 2020. That album leaned a little on the ’80s synth-movement sound.
“With ‘Pawns & Kings,’ we kind of got back to basics, with a mix of 31/2-minute songs and a few 81/2-minute songs that are more of a musical journey. We love doing those longer songs as well, and it was fun to be back in that mode.”
Phillips said Sunday’s show will feature “a good blend from throughout most of the albums.”
He said: “People always want to hear ‘Blackbird.’ They want to hear ‘Isolation’ (from “AB III”) and ‘Rise Today’ – songs that they have heard on the radio … and this will be the last chance for anyone who has been wanting to see us on the ‘Pawns & Kings’ tour.”
