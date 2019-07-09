Allied Artists of Johnstown is seeking entries for its 87th annual exhibition that will be held Aug. 9 through Dec. 19 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Allied Artists members and nonmembers are invited to enter original artworks, which must be brought to Bottle Works, Third Avenue, in Johnstown, between 10 a.m. and noon July 20.
Participants can submit up to three pieces of art for $25.
Nonmembers must also pay a separate $25 membership fee, which will be returned if none of the works are selected. If work is selected, the nonmember will become a member of AAJ.
The show will be juried by Clayton Merrill, the Dorothy L. Stubnitz Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University.
For full details and to receive a copy of the entry form, call 814-472-2629, or visit www.johnstownart.com.
