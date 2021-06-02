The Allied Artists of Johns-town will hold a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for the summer exhibit at the Community Arts Center in Westmont.
During the exhibit, the group will honor their past president, Kathy Burk, who passed away last fall.
Several of her works will hang as a tribute to the former Ebensburg educator.
Vicky Clark, an independent curator based in Pittsburgh, is the juror for the exhibit, which ends June 26.
She has a diverse background in the art world, has taught contemporary art history at several area universities and worked as a curator in the same discipline at the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and University Gallery at Clarion University.
Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s spring exhibit at the Bottle Works started late and will run consecutively until July 2.
