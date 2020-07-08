Allied Artists of Johnstown is seeking entries for its 88th annual exhibition that will be held Aug. 7 through Dec. 20 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Juror for the exhibition will be David Stanger, associate professor of art at Seton Hill University.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, submissions for the show will be juried digitally.
To enter, artists must submit a high quality photograph of each original work of art entered, as well as an entry form and $25 entry fee, by Wednesday.
Nonmembers must also pay a separate $25 membership fee, which will be returned if none of the works are selected. If work is selected, the nonmember will become a member of AAJ.
Details on how to submit photos and copies of the entry form are available at www.johnstownart.com or by calling 814-472-2629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.