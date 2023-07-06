JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Allied Artists of Johnstown is seeking entries for its summer show, which will be held from Aug. 4 through Aug. 31 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Allied Artists members and nonmembers are invited to enter original artwork, which must be brought to the arts center between 10 a.m. and noon July 29.
A $15 entry fee is required for up to two works of art.
Nonmembers must pay an additional $25 membership fee.
If the juror selects a nonmember’s work for the exhibition, the artist will become a member of Allied Artists. If no work is selected, the $25 fee will be returned.
The show will be juried by Arthur Lambert, who served as the department chair of fine art at Windber Area High School.
For details and to receive a copy of the entry form, visit www.johnstownart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.