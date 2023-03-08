JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Allied Artists of Johnstown is seeking entries for its spring show, which will be held from May 4 through June 17 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown.
Allied Artists members and nonmembers are invited to enter original artwork, which must be brought to Bottle Works between 10 a.m. and noon April 29.
A $15 entry fee is required for up to three works of art.
Nonmembers must pay an additional $25 membership fee.
If the juror selects a nonmember’s work for the exhibition, the artist will become a member of Allied Artists. If no work is selected, the $25 fee will be returned.
The show will be juried by Hannah Turpin, assistant director of the art consulting firm Casey Droege Cultural Productions of Pittsburgh.
For details and to receive a copy of the entry form, visit www.johnstownart.com.
