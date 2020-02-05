Allied Artists of Johnstown is seeking entries for its spring show, which will be held from March 7 through April 4 in AmeriServ Financial at Franklin and Main streets in Johnstown.
Allied Artists members and nonmembers are invited to enter original artwork, which must be brought to AmeriServ between 10 a.m. and noon March 7.
A $15 entry fee is required for up to three works of art.
Nonmembers must pay an additional $25 membership fee.
If the juror selects a nonmember’s work for the exhibition, the artist will become a member of Allied Artists. If no work is selected, the $25 fee will be returned.
The show will be juried by Bill Perry, who taught in public schools in Pittsburgh for 36 years and is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society.
For full details and to receive a copy of the entry form, call 814-472-2629, or visit www.johnstownart.com.
