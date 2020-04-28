Allied Artists of Johnstown is holding its annual scholarship competition for high school seniors who wish to pursue a career in art.
An application or artist’s statement must be received by June 5 to be eligible.
Applicants, who must be residents of Cambria or Somerset counties, must personally present their portfolio containing a minimum of eight original works beginning at 9 a.m. June 13 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Works should include at least five pieces done outside of the classroom and without supervision. The portfolio also should contain examples of the field of endeavor that the student wishes to pursue.
Applicants will be notified of appointment time once the application is received.
Scholarships totaling $5,000 will be awarded.
For more information or to obtain an application form, email Lrrhood@verizon.net.
