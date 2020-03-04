The 1889 Foundation and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance are looking for programs to support with Creative Health Impact Grant Awards.
The awards will provide up to $50,000 in 1889 Foundation funds to support arts programs related to health and wellness in Cambria and Somerset counties.
This is the fifth year of the grants, provided through foundation funds that have been donor-designated to support arts programs.
Guidelines include:
• Support effective arts projects and programs related to health and wellness that are offered by nonprofit organizations.
• Both new and established programs or projects are eligible, and collaborations between organizations are encouraged.
• Activities could include but are not limited to exhibitions, performances, festivals, arts classes and other programs that relate to health and wellness. Capital expenditures, cash prizes, hospitality expenses are not eligible.
Applications will be reviewed with considerations that include strength of the proposed project’s goals, its artistic component and its potential to positively impact the health and wellness of the community.
Additional considerations include the project’s management structure, budget and marketing plan.
Awards will range from $1,000 to $6,000.
Applicants must schedule a meeting alliance Executive Director Rebecca Catelinet.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 24.
Applicants will be notified of funding decisions in June, with grants awarded in July.
A workshop will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 16 at Laurel View Village to provide more information for potential applicants.
Information is also available at www.praa.net or by emailing Catelinet at director@praa.net.
