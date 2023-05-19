JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – No one wants the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority-owned Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to dump untreated sewage into the Conemaugh River.
But an alliance continuing efforts to bring a lawsuit to bear against the authority and the state Department of Environmental Protection maintains that there were better ways of fixing the problem than putting the onus on homeowners and businesses to fix their individual pieces of the system.
When the JRA in 2009 entered a consent decree with the DEP to eliminate raw sewage emissions during heavy rain events, the authority chose to comply by enjoining customers to seal and repair their sewer laterals rather than expand the treatment plant. That route, leaders said then, was the most cost-efficient for customers in the long run.
However, the unforeseen consequences have burdened property owners, according to the alliance.
The Alliance of Greater Johnstown Home and Property Owners has five board members, including Tom McAneny, of Westmont, as president.
McAneny said the alliance agrees that the release of untreated sewage from Dornick Point must end, “but the rational remedy for those unlawful releases are public improvement at public expense,” not putting the onus on customers to excavate their homes, he said.
Public improvements would include increasing the capacity or number of treatment plants and installing lagoons and holding tanks in the system to catch and hold infiltrating stormwater during heavy rains. Public means of paying for those projects could include state and federal grants instead of burdening individual payers, according to the alliance.
McAneny’s full statement is published on the alliance’s website at johnstownsewerclaimants.com.
Future basement floods are a daily concern for a Westmont Borough homeowner who experienced a sewer backup last year that ruined items including linens and antiques and made her worry about potential health hazards related to sewage. She did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.
“I just want to be left alone,” she said. “I’m 81 years old. I can’t fight the system.”
Those close to her have paid $5,000 for 10 shares on her behalf in the alliance at $500 a share.
The attorneys representing the alliance are Robert S. Brierton and David J. Weaver.
The alliance is based at Brierton’s office, 943 Pinegrove Lane, Johnstown. The lawyers have agreed to represent the alliance if sufficient funds can be raised to pay for the litigation in advance.
Brierton said a lawsuit could go on for five to 20 years before a resolution is reached. And while there is no guarantee of a win, he said, damages could be paid out in the amount of $200 million or more.
“There’s a huge damages award that will require substantial resources to get,” he said. “The alliance is actively searching for shareholders and corporate or organizational shareholders. I’ve also looked to legal foundations, so there are negotiations going.”
If the alliance cannot raise adequate funds, it will not move forward, and any unexpended monies will be refunded pro rata, McAneny said in his statement.
