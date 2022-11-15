JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Maggie Hunter stood at the podium during Alliance Medical Services of Johnstown’s 20th anniversary ceremony on Tuesday and told the crowd of 50-plus that she’s living proof that the kindness and care of the staff there are making a difference.
“This place has been such a blessing to me,” she said. “Every day, I come in here, and I’m so humbled by this whole experience.”
Hunter is an alumnus of the program. She said she struggled with substance abuse for most of her adult life and now works for Alliance as a certified recovery specialist.
She was one of several speakers who commended the program for logging two decades of service to the residents of the Johnstown area and helping those battling addiction.
Alliance Medical is part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers network that provides a slew of treatment options for those struggling with substance abuse.
That ranges from counseling and medication-assisted tracks to providing patients with recovery specialists such as Hunter and case managers.
Tuesday’s event at Alliance’s location, 1425 Scalp Ave., Suite 175, consisted of a ceremony in the lobby, tours of the facility, lunch and naloxone training by Natalie Kaufman, Cambria County Drug Coalition project coordinator.
“We’re really happy to be here, really happy to celebrate with Alliance,” she said.
Kaufman also noted that there’s a social stigma connected to using medication-assisted treatment, such as methadone, to fight drug addiction, but Alliance celebrating its 20 years of care is proof that it helps.
“This shows that medication-assisted treatment is a viable way to battle this addiction,” she said, adding that the fastest way to recover as a community is to reduce that stigma.
Every week, the Johnstown location treats roughly 700 patients, and several thousands are assisted at Pinnacle’s 13 other locations in the state.
“We’re just so excited to celebrate and bring the community out here,” Alliance Executive Director Michele Zoldey said.
Pam Gehlman, Pinnacle regional director, said the past 20 years has been a long journey with a lot of ebb and flow regarding the opioid epidemic, but she was happy to mark the occasion.
The attendees were also invited to participate in a somber moment of silence and candlelight vigil for those who lost their battle with addiction.
