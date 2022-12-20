FAIRHOPE, Pa. – A Monday morning cabin fire in Allegheny Township appeared to be accidental, responders said Tuesday.
Crews arrived before midnight Monday to find the Shelby Lane cabin fully involved and a dirt road access to it inaccessible for its water-hauling vehicles, Berlin Area 1st Assistant Keith Leydig said.
"It was a good ways up in the woods and with the snow and ice-covered roadways, we had to call Allegheny Township in to ash the roadway for us," Leydig said.
Crews ran extra line for water to the area so firefighters could attack the blaze, he said.
Two people were inside the cabin and escaped on their own after noticing the fire, Leydig said.
No injuries were reported.
Leydig said Berlin Area was assisted by New Baltimore and Hyndman, Bedford County, departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.