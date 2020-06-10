Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is hosting “A Day in the Life: Working on the Allegheny Portage Railroad” through Sept. 27.
Programs are held from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. daily at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
Costumed interpreters perform the tasks that made the Allegheny Portage Railroad function. The program includes stone cutting, log hewing, rope making and natural dyes.
No reservations are required.
