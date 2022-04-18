GALLITZIN – The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is recruiting volunteers for an upcoming volunteer trail crew.
These individuals will assist park staff with maintenance and upkeep of the 12-mile-long 6 to 10 Trail, which follows the historic inclined planes and levels of the Portage Railroad along the eastern front of the Allegheny Mountains.
There will be monthly work days throughout the summer from May to December aimed at improving the trail conditions and safety for park visitors.
Priorities for the first year are to remark the trail route, maintain the corridor by cutting back vegetation, clear debris and trash and remove invasive shrubs and plants.
Volunteers must be able to hike up to two miles, possibly on steep or rocky terrain, and be able to carry up to
20 pounds.
Any questions can be directed to the park volunteer coordinator at Margaret_Speicher@nps.gov.
Those interested in participating can apply through volunteer.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.