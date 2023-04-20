LORETTO, Pa. – The Allegheny Mountain Woodland Association will host a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 on managing invasive plants at the Paul Noll residence, 524 Noll Road, Loretto.
The program will be conducted by Art Gover, proprietor of Fruittown Land Stewardship Services, who will provide an overview of threats from invasive plants and have a demonstration of effective management techniques in an invasive plant growing site.
Registration is $10 for members and $20 for the general public and includes AMWA membership for 2023.
For more information and to register, call 814-472-8560.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.