The Allegheny Mountain Woodland Association will host a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Respet-Horner farm, 280 Palestine Road, Salix, on the topic of using herbicides to control invasive forest vegetation.
The workshop “will highlight forestry herbicide application methods including foliar, hack and squirt, and basal bark spraying,” event organizers said in a press release issued Monday. “Specific products, rates, and application timing will be discussed, and field demonstrations for controlling numerous competing and invasive plants will be covered.”
Dave Jackson, of Penn State Extension, and Bryan Rose, of Arborchem Products, will speak during the workshop.
Those interested in attending are asked to call 814-472-8560 to notify organizers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.