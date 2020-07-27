A new $78 million cancer center at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh will be the hub of the $300 million expansion of Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, leaders said Monday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The 90,000-square-foot center will provide patients with access to leading-edge cancer treatments, while serving as the nucleus of cancer research, clinical trials and medical education, leaders from Highmark Health and the Allegheny Health Network said.
“About one in every two Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with cancer during his or her lifetime. We believe that our investment in AHN Cancer Institute’s capabilities and capacity will greatly improve the experience and outcomes of those who are diagnosed with this disease,” said David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health.
“Our new flagship facility at AGH will be a beacon of hope for patients and their families and a destination for the best and brightest oncology professionals who want to be part of the world-class program we have established.”
