SOMERSET - An Allegheny County woman was jailed on Thursday, accused of smuggling drugs into SCI-Somerset, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Christine Denise Guy, 26, of McKees Rocks, with multiple drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, Guy was acting suspiciously while in the visitor’s waiting room and bathroom areas at the prison on Nov. 11.
After Guy left the bathroom, a drug-sniffing dog was sent into it and “alerted” on the scent of drugs. The dog also hit on the scent of drugs in Guy’s facial area.
Troopers allege that Guy swallowed what was in her mouth.
Guy first denied bringing drugs into the prison but after a full body scan at the Somerset County Jail, she admitted to swallowing suboxone and paper strips containing K2, the complaint said. Troopers also recovered Xanax in Guy’s storage locker at SCI-Somerset and a small amount of suspected marijuana that was found in her vehicle.
EMS was called to take Guy to UPMC Somerset when she began to “aspirate” some of the drugs that she had swallowed.
Guy was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
