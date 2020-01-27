An Allegheny County woman was jailed on Sunday, accused of trying to smuggle 192 doses of synthetic marijuana into SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset Township, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Lauren Nicole Prince, 23, of Mount Oliver, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, Prince allegedly tried to bring four balloons containing synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, into the prison.
Prince reportedly told investigators that an inmate had telephoned her two days earlier and offered to pay her $500 to bring the drugs, the complaint said. Prince admitted to trying to bring drugs into the prison but was stopped after passing by the control center.
Prince was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.