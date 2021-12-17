JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – "Ghost guns" have no serial numbers. The do-it-yourself kits used to make them can be purchased without a background check. Ownership records don’t exist.
Their presence in Pennsylvania is growing, officials say. They are often referred to as the weapon of choice for criminals.
Last week, four reported AR-15 platform ghost guns were uncovered as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to commit a terrorist act at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, according to Chief Donald Hess, of the Upper Yoder Township Police Department.
Hess said the weapons were found during an investigation of Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township. A fifth weapon, a pump-action gun, was also allegedly found.
Hinebaugh and Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, face charges including conspiracy to commit terrorism. The firearms were part of what Hess described as the “planning stages of a school shooting” by Hinebaugh and Pringle, who will be tried as adults.
“We can confirm that those four guns – rifles – in that photo are all ghost ARs, meaning they’re not stamped,” Hess said, referring to a photo of the weapons provided by his department. “If you go to a sporting goods store right now and buy a shotgun for hunting purposes, it’s going to be stamped from a manufacturer with a serial number. Those guns do not (have those). They are not from a manufacturer. They were put together by somebody in (the Hinebaugh) family.”
Hess said the guns were going to be turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“And they may file charges,” Hess said. “They may not.”
The ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division did not respond to a request for an interview.
No background check
Exactly how the AR-15s in the case of Hinebaugh and Pringle were allegedly acquired is not part of the public record at this time.
In general, though, ghost guns are sold online and at gun shows, while some can be made with 3D printers.
A Google search for “gun kits for sale” generated a list of businesses across the country. Some bill the products as a “fun and exciting way to enjoy firearms.” Others emphasize getting “unregistered weapons.” An informal – and certainly incomplete – search of local gun shop websites did not find any businesses advertising kits.
Ghost guns are typically shipped as “80% receivers,” meaning 80% of the weapon is assembled, with the buyer needing to put together the remaining 20%.
Since pieces in the kit are not fully assembled at the time of purchase, they are not considered to be firearms under current federal law; therefore, no background check is required.
“These are the weapons of choice for criminals because they’re unserialized, they’re untraceable and you don’t need to go through a background check to get them,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Shapiro wants the kits to be monitored like other guns are.
“If you’re a law-abiding citizen and you have no problem going through a background check to buy a gun at a gun show or gun store, you should have no reason to fear going through a background check to buy a ghost gun,” he said. “That’s all I’m asking for, is that Harrisburg simply follows the guidance of law enforcement and just subjects these guns to a simple background check, so we can keep the guns out of the hands of criminals.
“By allowing this access to ghost guns without a background check, you’re putting police officers at risk, children at risk. You’re making our communities less safe. I frankly am shocked that the leaders in Harrisburg, who claim to want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, are willing to let this gaping loophole stand. It’s reckless and irresponsible.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, a former police officer, said he believes that “there’s got to be something that’s traceable.”
“I can relate that to being in law enforcement, not necessarily being a legislator,” Rigby said. “When we got a trace, we’d go back and get these things. We should have some sort of an identifying mark on that weapon – by serial number, or whatever that route may be – of who that gun belongs to, where it came from.
“Because at some point, it’s no longer just a barrel or a chamber or a cylinder, but it’s now a weapon, and we should be able to identify the owner of that weapon.”
No way to trace
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer declined to discuss specifics about the local incident, writing in an email: “At this point I do not have any comment on the specifics relative to the Westmont High School case, and I cite the ongoing investigation and court process.”
But he did offer general thoughts about ghost guns.
“The concern with ghost guns is the ability of those prohibited from possessing weapons to acquire them,” Neugebauer said. “We have found ghost guns during drug and other criminal investigations, and have found people who are prohibited from possessing weapons to be in possession of untraceable ghost guns.
“The issues that law enforcement sees with ghost guns isn’t just relative to unlawful possessors of them. But the lack of ability to trace them can also have negative consequences for legal owners of the guns. Guns are traceable through their serial numbers, just like your car is traceable through its VIN.
“If a ghost gun gets lost or stolen, the rightful owner will likely never get it back even if it is recovered by police, because there is no good way to track the gun.
“Additionally, it makes it very difficult to prosecute someone for certain crimes, like receiving stolen property, if they are in possession of a ghost gun that is believed to be stolen, because the commonwealth has to prove that the gun was stolen. And without a serial number to trace the gun back to the rightful owner, it is very difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the gun was stolen and not just built by the person possessing it.”
Neugebauer said that, in his experience, “ghost guns are becoming more prevalent.”
No way to track
Shapiro reported that there was a 437% increase in recovered ghost guns throughout Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2019.
“We are definitely really concerned about the proliferation of ghost guns,” said Josh Fleitman, western Pennsylvania manager for CeaseFirePA, a group that advocates for ending the “epidemic of gun violence” in the state and nation. “I think because they are not traceable, trackable by law enforcement, because they have no serial number and because there’s no background check required to get these weapons or the kits to assemble them, they really are becoming the weapon of choice among people who want to commit crimes because they can’t be tracked back to them.”
The National Rifle Association was approached for an interview about ghost guns. A spokesperson said a statement would be provided, but no comment was given.
