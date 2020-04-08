A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting two police officers who were attempting to get him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.
Chad Michael Williams, 40, of the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said when they arrived at the home on March 31 with a 302 warrant for an involuntary commitment, Williams became combative.
“I’m not going to the hospital and you’re not going to take me,” he said, according to the complaint.
Williams allegedly fought with two police officers and also knocked down his mother, who was standing in the doorway.
Williams attempted to grab an officer’s duty belt during the struggle. He was handcuffed and then taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street for processing.
EMS workers evaluated Williams before taking him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Police charged Williams with two counts each of attempted aggravated assault, simple assault, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison.
