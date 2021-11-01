A Lower Yoder Township man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of pulling a gun on two juveniles at a restaurant and threatening to “blow their heads off,” authorities said.
Jonathan William Bragg, 19, of the 200 block of Goodman Lane, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
West Hills Regional police charged Bragg with one count of attempted aggravated assault. Police also charged him with two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Bragg walked into McDonald’s on Plaza Drive in Lower Yoder Township on Oct. 17, approached a table where two juveniles were sitting and told them he had a gun.
Bragg allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack, and when one of the juveniles stood up, he placed it against her back, the complaint said.
The two youths went into the restroom and returned to their table.
Bragg then came back to the table and said, “Ever had a gun shoved in (your) faces before?” and that “he would blow their heads off,” the complaint said.
The two juveniles left the restaurant and called for a ride home.
Bragg is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $150,000 percentage bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.