WINDBER – A Johnstown man, accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old man who was murdered in Indiana County, is now charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Windber Borough in July, authorities said.
Windber police charged Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of the 1300 block of Saylor Street, with rape by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, Rivera and the juvenile communicated via Snapchat in July and agreed to meet at Sheetz in Windber. They later walked to a nearby residence, where Rivera allegedly assaulted her.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Aug. 25. Charges were filed before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Rivera was one of eight people charged with the kidnapping of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of the Ebensburg area, whose body was found Oct. 27 in Brush Valley Township.
Garreffa’s body was discovered two days after he was reported missing from his grandmother’s home in Buffington Township.
State police in Indiana County allege the group arrived at the home, grabbed Garreffa and led him to a waiting 2001 Dodge Caravan.
Garreffa, who was autistic, was found in tall weeds about two miles from his grandmother’s residence.
An autopsy showed that Garreffa had been stabbed numerous times about the upper body, neck and head.
Arrested along with Rivera were Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; and a 14-year-old girl from Johnstown.
State police said Garreffa had an earlier dispute with his cousin, Buchkoski, which led to the kidnapping.
The seven adults charged are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond. The 14-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile facility.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
