A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing a woman’s purse at gunpoint. The woman tried to escape by jumping from a moving vehicle, authorities said.
Aaron Wesley Hocker, 26, of the 700 block of Kennedy Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
West Hills Regional police charged him with robbery, tampering with evidence and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman said she got into a vehicle with several other people in Southmont Borough on Aug. 9, 2019.
When she entered the vehicle, a black male put a gun to her head and said, “Don’t move.”
The woman said someone grabbed her purse and when she opened the door and tried to escape, someone grabbed her bra straps and the vehicle drove away dragging her down the road at about 10 to 15 mph, the complaint said.
She was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
A resident on Susan Drive later told police that he was working outside when a car drove by and dropped a purse out of the window.
Police said they examined the contents and found the purse belonged to the woman and that it contained needles and a spoon with white residue, the complaint said.
Witnesses later identified Hocker as the robber.
Hocker was returned to Cambria County Prison. He is expected to be released on electronic monitoring, which would allow him to return to work.
