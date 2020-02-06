BOSWELL – A Boswell man will appear in Somerset Count court, accused of pointing a handgun at a woman’s head and threatening to pull the trigger, authorities said.
Neil Ray Shaulis, 31, of the 600 block of Stonycreek Township, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
State police in Somerset said a domestic dispute broke out on Jan. 28 at a house on Stonycreek Street.
According to a criminal complaint, Shaulis reportedly told troopers that he retrieved a Taurus 9mm semi automatic handgun from a safe in the bedroom. Shaulis said the gun was not loaded.
The woman told troopers that she wanted to leave the residence due to three children inside. Shaulis allegedly “stuck the gun to her temple while telling her how much he wanted to kill her,” the complaint said.
The woman said that Shaulis started to scream and then walked to the kitchen and unloaded the gun. He then returned to the living room and held the gun to his own head, the complaint said.
Troopers seized a magazine with
10 live rounds from the kitchen and one bullet that was next to it.
Shaulis was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.