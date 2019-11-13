A Johnstown man who police said stole $550 from another man, then shot him in the leg, was arraigned Wednesday on additional criminal charges stemming from the same incident.
City detectives had previously charged Daryl Thomas, 30, of the 100 block of Barnhart Street, in the city’s Roxbury section, with aggravated assault and robbery stemming from the alleged Sept. 6 shooting of Darnell McCoy.
Detectives allege that Thomas and McCoy were sitting in a vehicle in Walters Place, an alley in the city’s Hornerstown section, when Thomas pulled a gun, demanded money and shot McCoy in the leg. McCoy told police he opened the passenger door and ran away.
McCoy’s father drove him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, police said. When they arrived, the younger McCoy was in cardiac arrest and was bleeding heavily from the right leg, according to a criminal complaint.
McCoy had surgery after a medical evaluation showed that he was shot in the right thigh and that the bullet had struck the femoral artery.
A U.S. Marshal Task Force and city police arrested Thomas on Nov. 6 in an apartment at Solomon Homes. During a search of the apartment, authorities seized a stolen Ruger LC9 handgun from inside a toilet tank and two bundles of heroin from inside a sink drain, according to a criminal complaint
City detectives charged him with receiving stolen property, illegal use of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
