PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A native of the Dominican Republic accused of transporting meth from New York to Somerset is now accused of violating federal immigration laws.
A Pittsburgh grand jury indicted Rudys Osvaldo Torres, 48, saying he had already been deported prior to his March 2021 arrest. State police said they found him and three men traveling with 312 packaged "bricks" of methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors did not indicate how long Torres had been back inside the country involved in drug activity or when he was previously deported.
But prosecutors said he faces up to 20 years in prison and an up-to-$250,000 fine, although a list of factors, including whether someone has a prior criminal history, are weighed in sentencing.
As of Thursday, Torres was lodged in SCI-Smithfield on a federal detainer, online court records show.
He is awaiting trial in Somerset County on his drug charges.
For the federal case filed this week, Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting on behalf of the government.
The Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.