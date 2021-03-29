VINCO - A Richland Township man, will appear in Cambria County court, accused of robbing a cab driver of $52 at gun point, authorities said.
Joseph Camut III, 17, of the 1000 block of Gap Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Marty Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint filed by East Conemaugh police, Camut and Anthony John Petak, 18, also of the 1000 block of Gap Avenue, called for a taxi on March 2 to taken them from 315 Oak Street in East Conemaugh to Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown.
When the cab arrived, one of the men opened the passenger side door, pointed a handgun and said, "Give me all your money or I will shoot dude," the complaint said.
One of the robbers pointed a handgun through the windshield before the driver handed over the money and the two men fled.
No one was injured when the taxi driver pulled out a handgun and fire one round, the complaint said.
Cambria County 911 had the suspects' location "pinged" when they made a call to the taxi company. The location was in the woods behind Bon Air in Conemaugh Township, but the men were not there.
Police viewed video from the cab which showed the driver being hit on the head with a gun barrel. The video also showed one of the men pulling the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned twice, the complaint said.
Police traced the gunman's phone number to a woman on Jackson Street. She told police that Camut and Petak had been staying at the residence and often used her phone to call for taxi rides.
Camut and Petak later turned themselves in to East Conemaugh police.
Camut is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and theft.
Petak's preliminary hearing was postponed on Wednesday. Camut and Petak are being held in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
