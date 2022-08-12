JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was arraigned Thursday, accused of assaulting a man with pliers during a burglary in the city’s Old Conemaugh Borough section, sending him to the hospital with a head injury, authorities said.
City police charged James Paul Grove, 40, of the 100 block of Woodvale Avenue, with felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass and summary disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, Grove and three others entered a condemned house in the 100 block of Hudson Street. Three people later left the house carrying items, climbed into a vehicle and drove away.
Police said Grove was allegedly confronted by a neighbor when he jumped into a yard next door.
A fight broke out and Grove allegedly struck the man in the head with pliers.
Police said the man’s face was covered with blood and he had a gash to the back of his head.
The victim was taken by 7th Ward Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Grove, who also was injured, was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $10,000 bond.
