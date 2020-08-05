BOSWELL – A Central City man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of smashing a man on the head with a baseball bat during a domestic argument in Shanksville, authorities said.
Grant Ernest Bereider Jr., 43, of the 300 of Childers Lane, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
State police in Somerset charged Bereider with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and strangulation. He also was charged with two counts each of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Bereider arrived at a residence in the 600 block of North Street on July 11 carrying a baseball bat.
Bereider allegedly smashed the glass on the front door with the baseball bat. Once inside the home, Bereider allegedly struck a man over the head and then strangled him until his face turned red, sending him to the hospital, the complaint said.
A woman yelled for help when Bereider pushed her to the ground. Bereider left the residence when neighbors arrived.
Before driving off, Bereider's vehicle allegedly struck a neighbor's house damaging the rainspout and siding.
Bereider remains free on bond.
