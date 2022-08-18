JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Upper Yoder Township woman being investigated for sexually assaulting a teenage boy was jailed Wednesday, accused of physically assaulting the boy, authorities said.
Township police charged Vicky Lynn Mari Cobaugh, 36, of the 100 block of Millcreek Hollow Road, with two felony counts of intimidation of witness or victim, intimidation or retaliation in child abuse cases and retaliation against a witness or victim.
She also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Cobaugh allegedly slapped the teenager on Wednesday, calling him a liar.
Cobaugh is being investigated for the alleged sexual assault on the boy. Township police and Cambria County Children & Youth Services are investigating that case.
Cobaugh was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.