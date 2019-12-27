SCI-Somerset’s investigation into an alleged Christmas Day assault on a corrections officer by an inmate is still ongoing, Susan McNaughton, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, wrote on Friday.
McNaughton wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat that the officer who allegedly was assaulted has returned to work. That officer reportedly had been transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation after the assault on Wednesday.
The housing unit where the assault allegedly took place was briefly locked down afterward.
Pennsylvania State Police will determine whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident, according to McNaughton.
