A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 12 armed robbery at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Shawn David Dixon, 39, of the 1800 block of Frieda Avenue, with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, burglary and terroristic threats.
According to a criminal complaint, Dixon was wearing a mask when he entered an apartment at Oakhurst Homes building 3C at 7 p.m. Dixon allegedly pulled a gun and demanded money.
Dixon ordered the woman who was in a reclining chair to hand over her pillow. Dixon allegedly grabbed the pillow and ran out the front door.
Police said the pillow was stuffed with $125 cash, two $25 Sheetz gift cards and a $25 Walmart gift card.
Dixon was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000.
