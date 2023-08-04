FRIEDENS – The panful of ham loaf on the table on Friday at the Somerset County Farm Bureau’s annual legislative tour wasn’t just lunch.
The maple-glazed mixture of meat was a tasty example of how “completely” the Somerset County agriculture industry supports both the community – and one another, Farm Bureau members said.
The bureau used its annual meeting to enable local farmers to illustrate how small farms each played a role in the farm-to-fork process – starting with Larry and Nila Cogan’s Jenner Township farm, which raises piglets from 11 weeks to maturity.
Cogan joked that Somerset County’s role in the process of putting pork on local plates goes from “conception to consumption.”
“We make pigs happen,” Cogan told a crowd of 35 local leaders and fellow farm bureau members Friday, “but it’s not just what we do. We have help.”
To raise healthy hogs, research shows, they need plenty of healthy carbs and protein – including corn from fifth-generation farmer Scott Rhoads’ Somerset County operation and soybeans from Mike Yachere’s Rockwood feed mill.
Rhoads said his farm is able to provide produce as far away as West Virginia and Shippensburg, Cumberland County, but like fellow farmers, a big part of the business is ensuring that local supply needs are met.
Cogan has been farming just five years. He purchased his farm from a longtime farmer who was retiring from the business.
He’s hopeful that they’ll be raising more than their current 250 hogs a year in the seasons ahead.
For that to happen, there needs to be buyers – and increasingly, the agriculture industry is finding answers for that, too, Farm Bureau representatives said.
Take Megan Hostetler’s family farms, for example – or a bite of the ham loaf she prepared for the crowd Friday.
The Jerome-area farm has been in the dairy business for decades – but it continues expanding as a butcher shop, thanks, in part of Hostetler’s husband’s passion for slow-smoked pork, she said.
For now, it is a custom-order shop, handling whole pig roasts, buckwheat scrapple and other products.
“We’re moving forward (with plans) to do more,” she said.
It’s born part out of opportunity and part from a growing need to diversify due to the increased challenges the industry faces, said Hostetler, the county Farm Bureau president.
Word-of-mouth is their biggest draw – and longtime Farm Bureau member Dennis “Denny” Hutchison said that needs to continue on the education level, too.
“This shows the number of people it takes to put food on the table – whether you’re drinking milk or eating pork,” he said.
“Everything we’re eating (Friday) is from Somerset County – and this industry needs support.”
Hostetler said the county is fortunate that local farms and supporting businesses “all work together to support the industry.”
But much like a family recipe, the Farm Bureau needs need to share how everything goes together “in how we serve the community.”
Industry ‘threats’
Pennsylvaia Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman, who operates a sprawling hog farm in Juniata County, said the farm community needs to pay attention to efforts further pressuring the industry.
California’s Proposition 12 law, which requires out-of-state farmers to comply with more stringent on-farm requirements for livestock to sell in the Golden State, has had a nationwide impact, he added.
California consumes 20% of the nation’s pork, but just 6% of farms are certified with expanded areas for breeding pigs.
The equation is also leaving American farmers with an overstock of pork with no where to sell it, shortages in California and the risk that the government could step in and force the industry to adapt and comply.
Hoffman said it cost him $500,000 to make the adjustments needed to meet California standards, a cost many small farms can’t take on.
“There’s no data to back their claim that this is better,” he said.
“This is a tough business to be in (already) right now ... and we have to fight this.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
