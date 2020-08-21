Koch’s store at the corner of Strayer and Corinne streets used to be one of many businesses in Johnstown’s West End.
Owner Bob Koch, 72, has been working at the store since he was a child. He and his wife, Debra, reside in Seward – but, really, they spend more time in the store, Koch said.
This month, they are retiring, and West End native Joe Turturica is returning to his Johnstown roots to take ownership of the store.
“There used to be tons of stores around here,” Bob Koch said. “I’m the last small store around.
“If I was younger, I’d stay. The business is good.”
The store is a popular place and famous for its homemade ham salad and submarine sandwiches.
“I sell 30 pounds of ham salad a day,” Bob Koch said, noting that the store’s recipe was passed down from his father, Jacob Koch, who bought the store in the 1950s.
Turturica plans to keep the store much the same as customers see today. Most importantly, he said, the ham salad will stay on the menu.
“The ham salad recipe is staying the same – it’s in the contract,” Turturica said. “It’s a big part of this deal.”
‘We were ... customers’
Turturica, 53, is a graduate of Bishop McCort High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He has worked as a small business coach as well as human resources executive with large companies nationwide.
But, he recently retired and he and his wife, Renee, an artist, wanted to move back home and begin a new chapter.
Turturica saw a Realtor’s listing for the store and contacted Koch.
“I am from the West End. I live within walking distance to Koch’s. It has the best subs in Johnstown,” he said. “It’s a great store and a great business. We were always customers of Koch’s.”
Aside from its deli offerings, a lot of people, Turturica said, rely on Koch’s for day-to-day food needs.
“Older people who don’t want to walk to Giant Eagle need Koch’s,” he said. “We are going to keep them stocked up.
“We are all about the community. We want to support Johnstown businesses. And source products locally.”
‘I get sentimental’
Koch’s earliest memories of the store go back to when his family hadn’t yet owned it.
He was a child, going with his father to get a Popsicle.
“My dad bought it when I was 4 years old,” Koch said.
“I’ve been working there for 50 years, this year.
“It was a tough decision to retire. Sometimes it hits me and I get sentimental about it, but I can tell you now that I am ready to retire.”
Bob Koch and his five siblings each met their spouses in the store.
“When I was 21, I worked down the road,” Debra Koch said. “I’d go to Koch’s for lunch.
“That’s where I met him (Bob).”
She initially turned down Bob’s request for a date.
“I changed my mind eventually,” she said.
They have been married for 45 years and plan to enjoy retirement together.
