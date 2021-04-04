With birds singing in the distance at Grandview Cemetery, the Rev. Alice Tondora picked up a bright yellow chrysanthemum and placed it on the cross.
"These flowers represent you and the beauty of your life in Christ," the First Presbyterian Church pastor said to the faithful who joined her. "Maybe things are particularly difficult right now. Imagine yourself leaving those things at the base of the cross, knowing that something new and good can come in spite of it – or even because of it."
Gathering on a stone patio at the cemetery's Morrell Circle, the group celebrated Easter morning's arrival with songs and scripture during a sunrise service Sunday.
"Jesus is risen," she said.
Ben and Judy Saylor made the trip from Thomas Mills to attend the service.
The couple said Easter morning services are an annual tradition for them at their home church – Kauffman Mennonite.
But when they decided to worship outdoors after reading about Tondora's service in the newspaper last week.
"Being here in this historic place ... listening to the birds singing, it makes it even more special," Judy Saylor said.
Sunday marked at least the 10th time First Presbyterian organized a sunrise service on Grandview's historic, sacred grounds, Tondora said.
She said Grandview was a natural choice.
"To gather in a place where so many have buried loved ones ... and to say, 'Christ has risen,'" she said. "There's power in that."
And during these challenging, sometimes isolating times, Easter serves as a another reminder that there is a light of hope, Tondora added.
"Jesus is alive and with us – through the good and the awful," she said.
