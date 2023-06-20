JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of the original “shock” rockers, Alice Cooper, is coming to Johnstown this summer.
Cooper will bring his brand of horror-themed theatrics to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Aug. 6.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performer is known for numerous hits, including “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “Poison.”
He last played in Johnstown in 2010 as co-headliner with Rob Zombie.
The show is being presented by 1st Summit in conjunction with SLP Concerts and Drusky Entertainment.
For more infor mation, visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
